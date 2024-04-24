Sole $20m bid in auction for Sentosa plot seized in money laundering probe not accepted by OCBC

SINGAPORE - A sole bid of $20 million for a land parcel in Sentosa Cove seized in a $3 billion money-laundering probe was not accepted by OCBC bank, and the property was withdrawn because it did not meet the reserve price of $27.1 million.

The $20 million bid for the 19,550 sq ft plot at 69 Ocean Drive - formerly owned by Cambodian national Su Baolin before he was arrested with nine other foreigners in the probe - was submitted by a group of four local and overseas individuals, according to property consultancy firm Edmund Tie.

The firm was appointed to execute the sale in an open auction held at the Amara Singapore hotel in Tanjong Pagar on April 24.

An OCBC spokesperson told The Straits Times: “The outcome of the first sales exercise for 69 Ocean Drive at today’s auction is not unexpected, given the size of the property and current market sentiment.

“There was serious interest expressed by a few people, and conversations are ongoing. We will continue with the process to recover the overdue loans,” said the spokesperson.

Close to 10 parties, including at least one local developer, had registered to bid in the auction for the plot located in the northern tip of Sentosa Cove sold by OCBC bank, which is owed over $20 million in loans by Su.

An earlier Straits Times report said Su, who is originally from China, owed the bank about $19.7 million in housing loan and credit card debts. With interest incurred until full payment is made, his debt has exceeded $20 million as at April 15.

Ms Joy Tan, Edmund Tie’s executive director and head of auction and sales, said: “We have to wait for OCBC’s instructions, but the marketing process is still ongoing.

“Interested bidders can still propose offers, and we will consolidate all offers and present them to the bank. It is up to the bank to decide whether to put (the land) up for the next auction, or they may consider, if the price is right, to (seal) the deal,” she said.

Asked about potential risks faced by prospective buyers, Ms Tan said: “For the bidders, they are given the condition of sales with all terms outlined. They have to do their own due diligence.”

Sentosa Cove is the only enclave where foreigners can buy landed property, subject to approval.

A local developer, who did not want to be named, told ST on April 24 that he found the bid of $20 million to be “reasonable”, and had considered building a bungalow or two on the plot.

“But there is only about 80 years left on the lease, so we will not go in to bid. My main concern is the shorter lease. But I still went for the auction because I wanted to see what the market is like for Sentosa Cove land,” the developer said.