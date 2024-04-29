$3b money-laundering case: Fourth man gets 14 months’ jail

SINGAPORE – Su Baolin, one of the 10 foreigners in Singapore’s largest money-laundering case, made millions from his role in illegal online gambling operations abroad, said prosecutors.

He got the money into Singapore by funnelling it through his accomplices and cryptocurrency platforms to make it hard for the authorities to detect his crimes.

And when the police found a large sum of money in his bungalow, he lied that he had won the money by gambling in casinos.

On April 29, Su was sentenced to 14 months’ jail after pleading guilty to three charges – two for money laundering and one for abetting false representations made to the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras).

Su, 42, who is originally from China and holds a Cambodian passport, faced a total of 13 charges.

The other 10 charges included forgery, making false declarations to the Ministry of Manpower and refusing to sign statements he made at Changi Prison. These were taken into consideration for sentencing.

With one-third remission, Su – who has been in remand since his arrest on Aug 15, 2023 – could be out by end-May.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Eric Hu told the court the police seized more than $100 million from Su. After accounting for his liabilities, this amounted to about $72 million worth of assets.

On the day of Su’s arrest, police found about $777,220 cash in two safes in his good class bungalow (GCB) in Nassim Road.

Su initially told the Commercial Affairs Department he acquired this cash from buying cryptocurrency, and then claimed he won the money by gambling in casinos.

He could not explain how he acquired the cash. DPP Hu said there is reasonable suspicion this cash can be traced to his criminal proceeds.

He said Su was linked to an illegal gambling site, and had supervised online websites between 2019 and 2023, earning cryptocurrency worth $5 million to $6 million.

Su used over $332,200 of this money to buy a Toyota Alphard Hybrid in 2022.

From 2020 to 2022, as the director of a firm called Xinbao Investment Holdings, Su conspired with Wang Junjie to make inflated representations to Iras on the company’s financial situation.

Su did this to make the firm appear progressively profitable, so that he would have a higher chance of getting permanent residency in Singapore, said DPP Hu.