askST: What will happen to assets surrendered in $3b money laundering case?

SINGAPORE – Two men convicted in Singapore’s largest money laundering case surrendered more than $170 million worth of assets in total to the state, after they pleaded guilty earlier this week.

Cambodian national Su Wenqiang forfeited assets worth over $5.9 million. He was sentenced to 13 months’ jail after admitting to two money laundering charges.

The 32-year-old is the first of 10 foreign nationals to be convicted over a probe, led by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD), that saw more than $3 billion in cash and assets seized.

Cypriot national Su Haijin, 41, surrendered more than $165 million, or around 90 per cent of his assets.

He was sentenced to 14 months in jail after pleading guilty to a charge of resisting arrest and two counts of money laundering.

Both men, who are originally from China, will be deported after serving their jail terms and barred from re-entering Singapore.

As to which country they will be deported to, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said on April 4 that it will depend on “the admissibility of the foreigner based on his valid passport”.

1. What assets are the two men forfeiting to the state?

Su Wenqiang’s forfeited assets include more than $600,000 in cash, a Mercedes-Benz car worth around $500,000, a Toyota Alphard van worth over $230,000 and more than $2 million in a bank account.

Also among the items are luxury goods such as a Graff diamond ring, a pair of Dior earrings, a Tiffany & Co bracelet, a Moynat bag, a Prada bag and bottles of Macallan Scotch whisky.

Su Wenqiang’s defence lawyer Nandwani Manoj Prakash told the court on April 2 that the assets confiscated represent all his client’s earnings from an illegal gambling business based in the Philippines.