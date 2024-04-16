$3 billion money laundering case: Third accused convicted, sentenced to 13 months’ jail

SINGAPORE – Chinese national Wang Baosen has been sentenced to 13 months in jail, the third accused in Singapore’s largest money laundering case to be convicted following a probe that started in 2021.

As part of his plea offer, the 32-year-old has forfeited his assets worth $8 million believed to be benefits from illegal gambling offences abroad.

With one-third remission, he may be out by early May.

Baosen pleaded guilty on April 16 to two charges. Six other charges were taken into consideration.

He admitted to using over $1.4 million from a company, Hornet Bee International Trading, to pay for 10 per cent of the purchase price of an upscale condominium unit in Orchard Road.

Baosen also admitted to possessing nearly $600,000 in an HSBC bank account in Singapore, with the monies suspected to be proceeds from illicit gambling offences.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Foo Shi Hao, who sought 13 to 15 months in jail for Baosen, said his case bears many similarities to that of Su Haijin, one of the 10 foreigners arrested in the money laundering probe.

The Cypriot national, who jumped from the second-floor balcony of a good class bungalow during the police raid on Aug 15, 2023, was sentenced to 14 months’ jail on April 4 after pleading guilty to three charges, with 11 charges taken into consideration.

DPP Foo said both accused had pleaded guilty to two money laundering charges each, adding that the amount of money laundered was similar, at over $2 million each.

The DPP noted that unlike Su, Baosen did not cheat the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore in his proceeded charges.

Defence lawyer Favian Kang sought 13 months’ jail for his client, saying his overall criminality is lower than Su’s.

Mr Kang said Su’s seized assets worth around $171 million is more than 20 times that of the assets seized in Baosen’s case.

He added that unlike Su, his client did not resist arrest and had cooperated with the authorities in their investigations.

The lawyer said his client consents to forfeiting 100 per cent of his criminal proceeds. He also wishes to be reunited with his two young daughters and his wife.