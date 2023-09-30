Live seafood restaurant price disputes: How to order like a pro, without breaking the bank

SINGAPORE – A recent incident at the Seafood Paradise restaurant at Clarke Quay saw a group of Japanese tourists complain about “overpriced” crab, leading to police being called in.

The total bill amounted to $1,322.27, which included a $938 Alaskan King Crab.

A complaint was also filed with the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case), but has not been pursued further, says its president Melvin Yong.

In 2023 alone, Case has received five complaints against seafood restaurants. It saw the same number of complaints in 2022, up from one in 2021 and three in 2020.

In general, consumers complained about the hefty prices charged for seafood dishes in restaurants, says Mr Yong.

Some complainants said they were not informed of the prices when orders were placed, while others had issues with being additionally billed for goods and services tax and service charge – even though the menus stated that indicated prices included additional taxes.

To avoid such disputes, Mr Yong recommends that restaurants provide a tentative written bill for consumers to confirm their orders, especially for seafood items that are marked as “market price”.

Consumers, on their end, should check on the market prices of seasonal items with staff, in particular, the unit of measurement for prices quoted, the weight of the seafood items and the total amount payable, he says.

Several restaurants that specialise in seafood dishes told The Straits Times that they already adopt such practices.

One of them is popular zi char restaurant Yang Ming Seafood, which has outlets in Bishan and Ubi.

Founder Keith Kang, 40, says his employees usually let dining patrons know the price per kilogram of the selected seafood item and ask if a smaller or larger weight is required.

It is not polite practice to inform customers upfront about the exact price of the seafood dish chosen, he says, especially if the question was not asked, for fear of causing offence.

He says: “We do have customers who bring business partners to the venue and, sometimes, they do not like it when we come back with a final price and ask if they are okay with it in front of their guests.

“There’s a notion that we are belittling their spending power and it makes them look bad.”

Two in 10 customers, he adds, would ask for the final price of the exact seafood chosen. He says his staff always provide an answer.