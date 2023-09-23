Woman loses over $44k after downloading third-party app to buy fish

SINGAPORE – An online order for grouper fillets that was supposed to cost $10 ended up costing one woman more than $44,000 after scammers took control of her Android phone and banking details remotely.

Ms Jacqueline Khoo, 58, lost $44,487 from two credit card accounts and three bank savings accounts from POSB in a few hours after she clicked on a link to download a third-party app, following which scammers then increased her credit limits and siphoned out her money.

Ms Khoo had chanced upon a Facebook advertisement for grouper fillets from a seafood supplier called “Fresh Market TGS” on Aug 25.

She was attracted by a deal that offered $10 grouper fillet with free shipping and contacted the seller on Facebook.

“Although I never bought anything from Facebook before, I had previously bought fish and pork from Shopee and Qoo10. I was not suspicious of the ad and it never occurred to me that this was a scam,” she told The Straits Times.

The seller texted Ms Khoo on WhatsApp and instructed her to download a third-party app called Grab&Go on her phone. The app prompted her to make a $5 payment through PayNow as a “deposit” before her order could be placed, but she asked if she could pay when her order arrived.

The seller reassured her that he did not need her banking details and asked her to enter her name, address and phone number on the app to check out her purchase.

Ms Khoo, who works as a merchandiser at book stores, did not suspect anything until 8pm that night, when she was calling her friends. She noticed that her phone felt “extremely hot” and her phone screen went blank.

It was when her phone restarted twice by itself that she quickly uninstalled the application and rushed to charge the phone, thinking it was out of battery.

Three days later, when she wanted to check if she had received her pay, she realised that she was “left with a few dollars” in her bank accounts.

The scammers had raised her transaction limit from $25,000 to $50,000 and transferred about $32,000 out of her three POSB savings accounts to a Hong Leong Bank account.

Later, when checking her POSB online banking app on a separate occasion, she realised another $12,000 was missing from two POSB credit card accounts.

She said that she had set aside that money for her 16-year-old daughter’s school fees and insurance.

“Everything’s gone. I can’t sleep and can’t eat. This was my hard-earned money and I need to pay for my younger daughter’s school fees and insurance,” said Ms Khoo, who also has a 26-year-old daughter working as a nurse.

“My younger daughter’s insurance policy is going to expire soon and I’m worried sick that I can’t afford to renew it.”