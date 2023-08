B, in his 30s, is one of many Singaporeans who visit Tokyo almost every year for its food, culture and cocktails. But the spike in Japan’s hotel prices means he will likely give next year’s trip a miss.

The communications professional usually pays around S$350 a night to stay at Intercontinental Tokyo, which has increased rates by about S$100 since his last trip in January. An alternative is Taiwan, he says, which is close by and cheaper.