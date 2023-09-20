Woman pays $290 for a lobster at a restaurant in Italy and sets it free into the sea

A Swiss tourist ordered a live lobster for €200 (S$290) at a seafood restaurant in Italy.

When the live lobster was placed in a transparent bucket next to her table, she neither ate it nor even gave the chefs a chance to cook the crustacean, according to news reports this week.

Instead, she asked the restaurant staff, if the lobster would “get hurt” if she released it from a certain height, reported the Daily Mail on Monday.

After she was told that it would not be hurt, the woman dropped the animal through a metal railing and into the sea at the Gente di Mare restaurant in Golfo Aranci, a fishing village near Olbia, Sardinia.

A video of her action, captured by by her husband and another unknown person, was widely circulated on social media this week.

“At first, I thought she was joking,” said Mr Antonio Fasolino, who is a co-owner of the Italian restaurant and witnessed her action, reported Daily Mail.

“Then, I understood that the lady was serious and wanted to do a good deed. Seeing her joy and excitement, I was moved, too. She was very happy and thrilled to have been able to fulfil this wish, and we were happy with her”.

The woman had ordered a Catalan-style lobster with linguine, according to news reports.

Mr Antonio said he took the lobster from the tank in the restaurant, weighed the lobster in the kitchen, and told the couple that the animal weighed €200.