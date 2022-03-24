Asian Insider: Xi-Biden talks | Asia's food security

Dear ST reader,
In our Asian Insider newsletter this week, we look at talks between US President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping, which covered their mutual concerns but failed to produce consensus solutions for ending the Ukraine crisis. Meanwhile the war, which has dragged on for a month now, has caused price spikes in oil and agricultural products, sparking food security fears in Asia.
Xi-Biden talks
In their talks last week, US President Joe Biden said all the right things to soothe Beijing on prickly issues such as their countries’ rivalry and Taiwan’s independence, but China’s Xi Jinping remained unconvinced, writes global affairs correspondent Benjamin Kang Lim. Mr Biden’s effort to enlist China’s help to end the war in Ukraine also came to nought, with Mr Xi blaming the US for Russia’s invasion. Chinese officials chimed in after the talks, pushing back against Western pressure for Beijing to take sides in the conflict and influence Russia to end the hostilities, writes Danson Cheong. China’s stance on Ukraine is unlikely to change soon despite calls at home for it to intervene, says global affairs correspondent Goh Sui Noi.
Listen here as US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh dissects the Biden-Xi talks.
Listen to the China Perspective Podcast for bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei’s take on China’s dilemma over Russia.
Asia’s food security
Flour, eggs, oil. These staple items are found in any Asian kitchen but they may become scarce and unaffordable as the Ukraine war chokes global supply of oil and agricultural products. Our correspondents report on efforts to rethink food supply chains and keep prices under control.
Expat moves
Asia's expatriates are on the move, driven by tough pandemic rules and the ease of remote working. Our correspondents delve into why global talent is a necessity, what attracts them and how pandemic policies marked turning points for Malaysia and Australia.
China card for Australia election
Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison plans to play the China card against his rivals to gain support at the next general election in May, but this tactic could backfire, reports Jonathan Pearlman in the latest edition of Power Play. Security concerns are not top-of-mind for most Australian voters, who rank cost of living and healthcare as key issues the government should focus on.
GE comes early for Malaysia?
At their annual congress last weekend, leaders of Malaysia’s largest party Umno seemed united on pushing for an early general election, but cracks will likely reappear when it’s time to decide who amongst them will be the next prime minister candidate, writes Ram Anand from Kuala Lumpur. Disgraced former prime minister Najib Razak’s star power has not dimmed, reports Nadirah H Rodzi, revealing his continued influence. Umno however had to yield to the Johor palace on its choice for chief minister, raising issues of the royalty’s growing influence in politics, writes Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh.
Sri Lanka in flap over wind project
News of a US$500 million (S$679 million) investment in wind energy for crisis-hit Sri Lanka has been met not with plaudits, but with allegations of favouritism and diplomatic blackmail, reports India correspondent Rohini Mohan. The investor, India’s second-richest person Gautam Adani, did not go through a competitive bidding process, opposition politicians claim.
One night in Krung Thep
A change in punctuation to Bangkok’s official name, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, has sparked debate on how the Thai capital should be referred to, reports Tan Tam Mei in the latest dispatch of Letter from the Bureau.