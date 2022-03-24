Asian Insider: Xi-Biden talks | Asia's food security

In their talks last week, US President Joe Biden said all the right things to soothe Beijing on prickly issues such as their countries’ rivalry and Taiwan’s independence, but China’s Xi Jinping remained unconvinced, writes global affairs correspondent Benjamin Kang Lim. Mr Biden’s effort to enlist China’s help to end the war in Ukraine also came to nought, with Mr Xi blaming the US for Russia’s invasion. Chinese officials chimed in after the talks, pushing back against Western pressure for Beijing to take sides in the conflict and influence Russia to end the hostilities, writes Danson Cheong. China’s stance on Ukraine is unlikely to change soon despite calls at home for it to intervene, says global affairs correspondent Goh Sui Noi.

Listen here as US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh dissects the Biden-Xi talks.

Listen to the China Perspective Podcast for bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei’s take on China’s dilemma over Russia.

