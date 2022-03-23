Indian tycoon Gautam Adani's wind project in crisis-hit Sri Lanka raises eyebrows

Sri Lanka is suffering its worst economic crisis in decades, with people facing grave food, fuel and power shortages. PHOTO: AFP
BANGALORE - New energy investments in Sri Lanka by one of India's richest tycoons might bring some much-needed foreign exchange for the economic crisis-hit island, but they have sparked allegations of favouritism and diplomatic blackmail to dilute China's influence in the country.

On March 13, the Colombo-based Sunday Times newspaper reported that the Sri Lankan electricity board had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Adani Green Energy, founded by Mr Gautam Adani, currently India's second-richest person. The MOU was not officially announced by the government.

