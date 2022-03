KUALA LUMPUR - Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob may hold the No.1 office in Malaysia, but the top draw at the Umno annual assembly this week was clearly ex-premier Najib Razak.

While Datuk Seri Ismail received polite waves and handshakes wherever he walked among the thousands of Umno members gathered at its World Trade Centre KL headquarters, Najib's presence elicited the loudest buzz, accompanied by eager handshakes and excited wefies.