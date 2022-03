BEIJING - Since China's President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, spoke about Ukraine on Friday evening (March 18), top Chinese officials - from foreign minister Wang Yi, vice-minister Le Yucheng to the envoy in Washington - have spoken up in unison over an issue that they seemed to have been very unwilling to wade into previously.

Beijing's official position has not changed but it now appears to be making much more effort to assert and defend it.