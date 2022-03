KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's football season opened on Feb 26 with a thumping 3-0 home ground win for Johor over Kuala Lumpur in the Charity Shield, but supporters seated near the VIP box could be forgiven for not remembering much of the game.

Instead, the main draw was the constellation of dignitaries and politicians from across the spectrum invited to the match by Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim, better known as "TMJ", the initials of his royal title in Malay.