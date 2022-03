NEW DELHI - India stood firm on not condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine during a visit by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday (March 19), remaining the outlier in the Quad security grouping comprising US, India, Japan and Australia.

Still, Mr Kishida during his visit for the 14th India-Japan annual summit pushed for some common ground on Ukraine ahead of hosting the next Quad (Quadrilateral Security Forum) leadership meeting in the coming months.