Xi-Biden video call 'constructive' but China unconvinced

BEIJING - In a video call with United States President Joe Biden last Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping got all the reassurances he sought but he appeared unconvinced.

"Biden reiterated that the US does not seek a new Cold War with China; it does not aim to change China's (political) system; the revitalisation of its alliances is not targeted at China; the US does not support 'Taiwan independence'; and it has no intention to seek a conflict with China," according to the Chinese readout issued after the meeting.