Washington Report Podcast: Understanding impact of Biden-Xi call over the Ukraine crisis

On March 18, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping engage each other in a virtual meeting to seek a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine conflict. PHOTO: REUTERS
US Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States in this weekly podcast. 

The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish.

In this week's episode, they discuss the US' informal push for Turkey to send its Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems to Ukraine, the call between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping to seek a resolution to the war in Ukraine, and Texas wildfires which forced evacuations and wiped out 86 homes.

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team

Edited by: Dan Koh & Penelope Lee

