China Perspective Podcast: China’s ongoing dilemma with Russia-Ukraine conflict

In this podcast, among top issues in China, we discuss China’s short and long-term stances on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. PHOTO: REUTERS
China Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
50 sec ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in China in this weekly podcast.

The Straits Times' China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish.

In this week's episode, we discuss China’s ongoing dilemma with the Russia-Ukraine conflict, China’s spike in Covid-19 cases, and the latest on the Evergrande saga.

Produced by: Tan Dawn Wei (dawntan@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team

Edited by: Dan Koh & Penelope Lee

