Asia hit by food security fears amid war in Ukraine

The Philippines is being buffeted by the same disruptive forces emerging everywhere else in the world as a result of the war in Ukraine.

But in terms of direct trade, the country is shielded by distance and few economic links with either Ukraine or Russia. If at all, the war may lead to a smaller amount of cereal being imported from these two countries.

The Philippines buys a combined US$240 million (S$325 million) worth of cereal from Ukraine and Russia, according to United Nations trade data. But this accounts for just a fraction of the US$2.8 billion the country imports in total each year.

Wheat prices are also rising, but the Philippines gets most of its wheat from the United States, not Russia. The conflict, though, is jacking up petrol and energy prices everywhere and, with it, food prices.

