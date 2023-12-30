The Gist 2023: The biggest environment stories in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Record temperatures. Plastic bag charge. Rising water prices. These were some of the hottest and most significant local environment news stories of the year. Here is a snapshot of five of them.

1. Record heat and haze

On May 13 in Ang Mo Kio, the mercury spiked to 37 deg C, a temperature not felt in Singapore since 1983. The record heat came just months before El Nino, which brings hotter and drier weather, arrived in the region.

Forest fires in Indonesia’s Sumatra, coupled with El Nino and another weather phenomenon called the positive Indian Ocean Dipole, contributed to the return of transboundary haze during a weekend in October.

On Oct 7, air quality reached unhealthy levels for the first time since 2019, with the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index reaching between 67 and 123 at 9pm.

Why it matters