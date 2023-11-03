Supermarkets gave out fewer plastic bags in first month of bag charge

Supermarket operators gave out fewer disposable carrier bags in the first month after they started charging customers for them in July, said the National Environment Agency (NEA).

The reduction had ranged from 50 per cent to 80 per cent compared to the same period in 2022, the NEA added, without giving The Straits Times the actual quantity of bag reduction.

Said an NEA spokesperson: “The 50 to 80 percentage reduction range was reported by some of the supermarket operators based on their own preliminary analysis of the number of disposable carrier bags given out one month after the bag charge implementation.”

Since July 3, about 400 supermarkets, which make up two-thirds of all supermarkets here, started charging five cents for disposable bags as mandated under the Resource Sustainability Act. They include FairPrice, Cold Storage, Giant, Sheng Siong and Prime.

FairPrice Sheng Siong and DFI Retail Group – which runs Giant, Cold Storage, CS Fresh, Guardian and 7-Eleven outlets – did not respond to ST’s requests for updates on figures in the last few months, or the quantity of bags reduced. But FairPrice and DFI Retail Group said they have observed an increase in customers bringing their own reusable bags.

As NEA’s primary objective in implementing the bag charge has been to nudge behaviours and encourage people to be more conscious of their consumption of disposables, Associate Professor Md Saidul Islam from Asian School of the Environment at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) views the reduction in plastic bag usage as a success “as it indicates that people are starting to change their habits”.

Since the bag charge started, Ms Marcia Mailoa, 38, avoids bagging her purchases at supermarkets. “If I forget to bring a reuseable bag, I won’t buy much – I just carry my purchases in my hands.”

She questioned placing the onus on the customer by making them pay the bag charge when supermarkets operators themselves wrap things unnecessarily in plastic.

“I think I’ve been environmentally aware even before the bag charge, not just about bags, but also other single-use items. But it has definitely cut down my collection of plastic bags to use to bag trash with,” she said.

While supermarkets have used fewer bags, some consumers told ST they have been seeking alternatives to bag their trash with.

Ms Sharmine Tan finds that one plastic bag a day for food waste suffices in her household of five, as 70 per cent of waste at home are sorted for recycling.

Said the 34-year-old: “I’ve tried purchasing plastic bags online. It’s about $3 for 100 pieces, which works out to three cents per bag. This is slightly cheaper than the five-cent charge at the supermarkets, but the material is thin and tears easily. The chance of the bag tearing is even higher when it’s thrown down the chute.”

Said Associate Professor Islam: “It’s important to remember that changing behaviours and mindsets takes time, and a reduction in plastic bag usage is a positive sign that people are becoming more environmentally aware.

“To sustain the positive impact of the bag charge, it’s essential that the policy remains effective over time. Regular reviews, enforcement of the policy, and adaptation to changing consumer behaviours are necessary to ensure continued success.”