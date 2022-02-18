Budget 2022: Singapore' carbon tax could increase to $80 per tonne of emissions by 2030

SINGAPORE - The carbon tax rate in Singapore will be increased from the current $5 per tonne of emissions to between $50 and $80 by 2030, a move that will help the nation reach new, more ambitious climate goals announced on Friday (Feb 18).

The aim is for emissions to dwindle to net-zero by or around 2050, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said in his Budget speech.

By then, the country will be taking out out as much planet-warming greenhouse gases from the atmosphere as it releases.

The carbon tax hike will be done in phases to give businesses more certainty, he said.

The current rate of $5 per tonne of emissions will be in place until next year (2023).

It will go up to $25 in 2024 and 2025, and $45 in 2026 and 2027, before reaching $50 to $80 per tonne by 2030, Mr Wong said.

"When we introduced the carbon tax in 2019, we kept the initial tax low... to give our businesses time to adjust," Mr Wong explained.

"To move decisively to achieve our new net-zero ambition, we will need a higher carbon tax."

The Government does not expect to get additional revenue from the carbon tax increase in this decade, however.

Instead, it will be used to support decarbonisation efforts and the transition to a green economy, and cushion the impact on businesses and households, said the National Climate Change Secretariat (NCCS) in a separate statement.

Singapore's carbon tax applies to all facilities producing 25,000 tonnes or more of greenhouse gas emissions in a year, covering 30 to 40 large emitters such as oil refineries and power generation plants, that contribute 80 per cent of Singapore's greenhouse gas emissions.

Greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide and methane, are produced by human activity such as the burning of fossil fuels.

When they accumulate in the atmosphere, they trap heat on the planet, throwing Earth systems out of whack and causing climate change. The result: rising temperatures and sea levels, and more intense extreme weather events that imperils lives and livelihoods.

A carbon tax is a means of assigning costs to the release of these planet-warming emissions.