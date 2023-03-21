Shoppers to pay 10 cents more for bottled and canned drinks from April 2025, with refund after recycling

SINGAPORE - From April 2025, bottled and canned drinks will cost 10 cents more, but shoppers will get the deposit back once they return the empty cans and plastic bottles for recycling.

About 400 supermarkets - those larger than 200 sq m - will house return points, and most of them are likely to be smart reverse vending machines that guzzle up empty drink containers and dispense the money.

The 10-cent deposit will be placed on bottles and cans of all drink types between 150ml and 3 litres. Drink manufacturers and importers will have a three-month transition period from April 1, 2025 to clear older stocks so that from July 1, 2025, all bottles and cans in the market will be labelled with a new logo and barcodes that will aid the return and help consumers identify packaged drinks under the scheme.

In Parliament on Tuesday, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor outlined the upcoming beverage container return scheme - to officially begin on July 2025 - at the start of the debate on the changes to the Resource Sustainability Act.

As part of the amendments to the Act, the House will also debate the minimum 5 cents plastic bag charge to be implemented at most supermarkets from July 2023.

Together with the plastic bag charge, the 2025 return scheme is the latest effort to nudge consumers to recycle and reduce disposables. While the aim is for Singapore’s domestic recycling rate to reach 30 per cent by 2030, the figure was at 13 per cent - a 10-year low - in 2021.

From now till April 30, households can also collect home recycling boxes from vending machines at more than 140 locations.

The return scheme will be financed by beverage producers, revenue from the sales of the recyclables, and unredeemed deposits.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) had mentioned in 2020 that the return scheme for drink containers would be implemented by 2022. That year, however, NEA said the scheme was proposed to start by mid-2024.

Dr Khor said beverage producers asked for more time to implement the scheme properly, and that it would go live from April 2025.

“We hear this feedback... we understand that the industry needs time to plan and set up a robust and effective scheme. This is to ensure smooth implementation at the ground for the multiple stakeholders of the scheme, beyond the manufacturers and importers to the F&B operators and consumers.”

On the 10-cent deposit, Dr Khor said: “A higher deposit would encourage participation and a higher return rate, but we do not want the deposit to be too high such that it deters purchases of pre-packaged beverages.”

NEA is still exploring whether the refund method should be in the form of e-payment or cash.