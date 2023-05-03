Domestic recycling rate in Singapore lowest in more than a decade

SINGAPORE – The domestic recycling rate in 2022 fell to its lowest in more than a decade because less paper, cardboard, textile and leather was exported for recycling, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Wednesday.

NEA, which released its annual waste and recycling statistics for 2022, said high freight costs for transporting the recyclables overseas for processing, especially paper and textiles with lower market value, were the main reason for the domestic recycling rate falling to 12 per cent from 13 per cent in 2021.

Between 2012 and 2018, Singapore’s domestic recycling rate was higher, at 19 per cent to 22 per cent. From 2018, the rate declined as China banned the imports of 24 recyclables, including paper and plastics.

The domestic recycling rate refers to the amount of waste recycled from households, shophouses, education institutions, petrol stations, hawker centres and places of worship.

In 2021 and 2022, the overall recycling rate for food and plastics – which are among the priority waste streams for Singapore – remained relatively unchanged.

In both years, only 6 per cent of plastics was recycled, while 18 per cent of food waste was treated in 2022, down from 19 per cent in 2021.

But the overall recycling rate in 2022 reached 57 per cent, an improvement from 55 per cent the year before, with more demolition and ferrous metals recycled, owing to more construction and demolition activities following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

About 7.39 million tonnes of waste was generated in 2022 – 6 per cent higher than in 2021 – slightly surpassing the more than 7.2 million tonnes of waste produced before the pandemic in 2019.

However, even though more waste was generated in 2022, the national recycling rate that year was lower than the 59 per cent recorded before the Covid-19 outbreak in 2019.

Domestic waste collected in 2022 reached 1.86 million tonnes in 2022, up from 1.82 million tonnes the year before.

Singapore aims to raise its domestic recycling rate to 30 per cent and its overall recycling rate to 70 per cent by 2030.