National heat stress advisory launched as world hots up

SINGAPORE – Singapore has released a national heat stress advisory to encourage people to look after their own heat health when engaging in prolonged outdoor activities as the prospect of rising temperatures and more warm days ahead looms.

Heat stress level – indicated as low, moderate or high – is available on the myENV app and the weather information website weather.gov.sg. The three tiers are colour-coded: red for high, amber for moderate, and green for low.

The readings, an average value over the past 15 minutes, will come from Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) stations closest to the user’s location. WBGT readings indicate how hot the human body feels, taking into account not just air temperature, but also humidity, wind speed and solar radiation.

The National Environment Agency (NEA), which has nine WBGT stations islandwide, uses their readings to gauge heat stress risk levels. Most stations are in sports stadiums, and more are expected to be established in the next two years.

The heat stress advisory comes as El Nino is expected to return. NEA’s Meteorological Service Singapore has said that there is a high likelihood that El Nino conditions, which are expected to bring warmer and drier conditions, may develop in the second half of 2023. The warming weather phenomenon last occurred in 2016, which was the hottest year on record globally and in Singapore.

Heat stress occurs when the body is unable to cool down effectively through the evaporation of sweat. The signs and symptoms to watch out for include headaches, nausea, dizziness, confusion, heavy sweating.

This can occur even in the absence of a heatwave, said NEA.

The heat stress advisory aims to minimise the risk of heat-related illnesses such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion or, in severe cases, heat stroke which can be fatal, the agency said. Extreme heat can also affect people in other ways, as well as lead to hospitalisations.