Temperature hits 40-year record high of 37 deg C in Ang Mo Kio on Saturday

SINGAPORE – Temperatures hit a record high of 37 deg C in Ang Mo Kio on Saturday, the highest in 40 years.

It is also the highest recorded temperature for the month of May, and the hottest day in 2023.

It ties with the all-time record of 37 deg C for highest daily maximum temperature in Singapore, last recorded in Tengah on April 17, 1983.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the National Environment Agency said the previous high for the month of May was 36.7 deg C, recorded in Admiralty in 2022.

The weatherman added that temperatures breached the 36 deg C mark in several parts of the island on Saturday.