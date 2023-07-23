S’pore sea levels could go up by 1.37m come 2150; densely populated areas may be hit by regular flooding

SINGAPORE - Sea levels in Singapore could increase by 1.37m by 2150, in a scenario where a large amount of greenhouse gas emissions leads to global warming exceeding 4 deg C by the end of the century, a new study has found.

This was one of the projections revealed from a study conducted by the Nanyang Technological University’s Earth Observatory of Singapore, which aimed to extend projections of future sea-level rise beyond 2100 – by taking into consideration the different trajectories of global carbon dioxide emissions based on the latest available data.

Even if carbon dioxide emissions remain at current levels until the end of the century, sea levels could still increase by 0.95m by 2150.

The results hold scientific significance for better adaptation and mitigation measures, as scientists and policymakers can gain a more comprehensive understanding of the long-term impacts of climate change and rising sea levels for Singapore, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), a unit under the National Environment Agency, and national water agency PUB.

Both agencies told The Straits Times that 30 per cent of Singapore’s land area is less than 5m above mean sea level, which means that low-lying coastal regions and reclaimed land could experience more frequent and extensive inundation.

“A larger proportion of Singapore’s land, including densely populated areas and critical infrastructure, could be vulnerable to regular and even severe flooding if the rate and magnitude of the rise accelerates,” they added.

So far, the world has already warmed by almost 1.2 deg C, and humanity must keep global warming to 1.5 deg C to avert the more catastrophic impacts of climate change.

As global warming causes ocean temperatures to march upwards, the water expands as it heats up, causing sea levels to rise.

At the same time, global warming is accelerating the melting of ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica, causing more water to be drawn to the equator – which affects low-lying nations such as Singapore.

The study, which was led by the observatory’s senior research fellow Timothy Shaw, found that projected changes in future sea levels will occur over timescales significantly faster than they have in the past.

During what was known as the last glacial maximum, the large and thick masses of ice were at their maximum area across the globe, leading to low sea levels and larger amounts of terrestrial space.

However, as the world exited this period of prolonged cooling, temperatures began to rise and the glaciers began to melt over the next 20,000 years into the Holocene, which is the current geological epoch.

“But today, we are witnessing much more rapid changes as temperatures rise in response to anthropogenic factors,” the paper noted.