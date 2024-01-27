Japan’s famed Wagyumafia to open Mashi No Mashi ramen brand in March in Bugis

SINGAPORE – While Japan’s famed members-only restaurant Wagyumafia may not be opening in Singapore any time soon, its ramen concept Mashi No Mashi is set to make a splash here when it debuts in Bugis in March.

The bright yellow hoarding is up for the 1,576 sq ft stand-alone 65-seat restaurant at the mixed-use development Guoco Midtown.

Mashi No Mashi, which means to eat more and more, is known for its signature massive wagyujiro ramen with Kobe beef bone broth, tsukemen and gyoza stuffed with Ozaki beef – accompanied by its line of hot sauce, Wagyusco.

The prized Ozaki beef comes from the wagyu cattle from the farm owned by Japanese farmer Muneharu Ozaki.

It is this Ozaki beef that set Wagyumafia’s charismatic chef-owner Hisato Hamada – with his signature steely gaze – on the path to what has become a successful beef export business on a global scale.

Singapore was the first country he exported beef to, and he lived here “on and off” from 2012 to 2015 to further develop the business.

The 46-year-old started Wagyumafia in 2016 and hosted its first pop-up that year in Singapore. Since then, the Wagyumafia brand – best known for its extravagant wagyu sandwiches – now has 14 restaurants in Japan, four in Hong Kong and three in Saudi Arabia.

Wagyumafia expanded to Hong Kong in 2018, followed by Mashi No Mashi and grill concept Yakinikumafia in subsequent years.

Mashi No Mashi, which opened in Hong Kong in 2019, now has outlets in Tokyo and Jeddah.

At a recent Wagyumafia pop-up experience in Singapore, invited guests had a taste of Ozaki beef in not only the gyoza, but also in Hamada’s robust version of a peppery bak kut teh broth.