SINGAPORE – Fine dining is about to get more accessible as a crop of Singaporean chefs take over the kitchens of new and existing home-grown restaurants.

Compared with many establishments run by foreign chefs, they hope to offer fine dining at more wallet-friendly prices – $32++ for a three-course lunch at Restaurant Inicio, $98++ for a three-course lunch at Ce Soir and $248++ for an eight-course dinner at Alma by Juan Amador.