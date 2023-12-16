2023: Revenge of celeb chefs and collaborations

French pastry chef Cedric Grolet opening a present from a fan when he was in town for the patisserie's opening. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Eunice Quek
Correspondent
SINGAPORE – Celebrity chefs returned in droves to Singapore’s shores in 2023 to plant their flag in foodie capital. Others flocked here for exclusive collaborations with Singapore-based chefs.

Some of the most high-profile debuts with new local offshoots included famed French pastry chef Cedric Grolet, who launched his eponymous patisserie at Como Orchard in September; Australian chef Josh Niland, whose seafood-centric steakhouse Fysh Singapore opened at The Singapore Edition in November; as well as six-month-old Bottega di Carna steakhouse by Italian butcher Dario Cecchini at Mondrian Singapore Duxton.

