2023: Revenge of celeb chefs and collaborations

SINGAPORE – Celebrity chefs returned in droves to Singapore’s shores in 2023 to plant their flag in foodie capital. Others flocked here for exclusive collaborations with Singapore-based chefs.

Some of the most high-profile debuts with new local offshoots included famed French pastry chef Cedric Grolet, who launched his eponymous patisserie at Como Orchard in September; Australian chef Josh Niland, whose seafood-centric steakhouse Fysh Singapore opened at The Singapore Edition in November; as well as six-month-old Bottega di Carna steakhouse by Italian butcher Dario Cecchini at Mondrian Singapore Duxton.