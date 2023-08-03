Food Picks: Honbo, Banh Mi 29 and Hao You Ji Charcoal Roasted

Honbo

A thick, beefy patty, juicy and cooked medium rare, then stuffed between buns, must surely spell burger bliss, right?

But no. Crust is everything. That has boosted the popularity of the smash burger – made popular by Smashburger, a chain that started in 2007 in Denver in the United States, offering burgers made with patties cooked at high heat on a flat-top grill.

The technique is said to have originated in Kentucky in 1960, when a cook in a burger restaurant smashed a burger patty on the grill using a can of beans.

More contact between patty and cooktop means more serious browning, which results in better flavour. You know, the ang moh version of wok hei.

Honbo, a burger restaurant chain from Hong Kong, opened its first overseas outlet here last week, and smash burgers are on its menu. It has burgers featuring thicker patties, but I would go for the smash any day.

Try the Honbo 1.5 ($23), featuring three of those smashed patties.

Six seared surfaces, alternating with cheese, with pickled Japanese cucumber, onion, housemade sauce and stuffed between potato milk buns. That is very close to burger nirvana for me.

Shake some housemade Flagrant Smash Sauce on the burger – it is a more tart, fiery version of sriracha.

Entrepreneur Michael Chan started the business in Wan Chai in 2017, inspired by the smash burgers he had in Los Angeles. He now has five restaurants in Hong Kong and Macau.

Honbo gets many things right. Those pillowy buns are made with mashed potatoes and were developed together with artisan baker Eric Kayser.

The company also makes the buns for the Singapore restaurant here, delivering them every morning. The crumb is delightfully springy and will not stick to the roof of your mouth.

How much to smash and how long to smash will determine if the patties, made with beef imported from Wisconsin, are dried out or stay juicy. Thankfully, they are smashed just enough.