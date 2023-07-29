Hot plates – teppanyaki restaurants fire up in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Teppanyaki is having a moment in Singapore, with new restaurants – casual and luxe – opening in the last few months.

The big name entering the Singapore market is American brand Benihana, started by powerboat racer and wrestler turned restaurateur Rocky Aoki in 1964 in New York.

His chefs, equal parts cooks and performers, prepare and serve food in front of customers. They wow diners with nifty knife work and pyrotechnics – including a tower of onion rings with fire spewing from the inside, flaming beef and other ingredients, ending with fried rice corralled into a heart shape.

These sorts of theatrics have helped Benihana become the largest operator of teppanyaki restaurants in the United States. Today, it owns 68 teppanyaki restaurants and franchises 11 in the US, Caribbean and Central and South America. Aoki died in 2008 at age 69, and the company is run by investment firm Angelo, Gordon & Co, which bought the brand in 2012.

All attempts to contact Benihana have been met with stony silence, but its Singapore restaurant at Millenia Walk is scheduled to open on Aug 1, according to its Instagram account.

In Singapore, one of the oldest teppanyaki restaurants, Shima at Goodwood Park Hotel, is still in business. It opened in 1980. Teppanyaki was a hot feature in foodcourts in the late 1990s and early 2000s, with chefs setting food ablaze in front of customers. Since then and in between, teppanyaki restaurants casual and high end have opened and closed.

In 2023 alone, however, four teppanyaki restaurants have opened in quick succession – Miyoshi by Fat Cow in Sentosa in March, Kagayaki by Ishigaki Yoshida in June, and Kou Teppan last Monday. Express Teppan-yaki, a chain from Taiwan, opened its fifth outlet here in June at Bugis Junction.

Instead of theatrics, these restaurants find other ways to shine – with luxe ingredients and what one restaurant calls “affordable luxury”.

Two teppan better than one

Kou Teppan