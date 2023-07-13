Food Picks: Restaurant Fiz, Kuroki and L’Arte Pizza & Focaccia

Soul Food

Restaurant Fiz

There are some restaurants here that could be located anywhere in the world, and there is merit in that. Then there are restaurants that situate you firmly in Singapore. Seroja and Pangium come immediately to mind.

Now, there is also Restaurant Fiz, which opened in June in Tanjong Pagar. Like the other two restaurants, this fine-dining establishment by Malaysian chef Hafizzul Hashim opens diners’ eyes to the rich bounty of this region. His 38-seat restaurant celebrates ingredients and food from Malaysia, Cambodia and Thailand, among other places.

The 40-year-old, whose parents are Malay and English, has been working in restaurants in London, Ho Chi Minh City and Tokyo since he was 18. At JG Tokyo, a Jean-Georges Vongerichten restaurant, he cooked with familiar ingredients: galangal and makrut lime leaves.

That led to him returning to his roots, diving into South-east Asian food and making a compelling case for why it deserves the spotlight.

His food, most of which is cooked in a Josper charcoal oven, is stunning.

Meals cost $288 a person for eight courses. Yes, he uses ingredients such as sea urchin, firefly squid, caviar, blue swimmer crab and botan ebi, but there is also laksa leaf oil – used three times in the meal but managing to taste different, petai or stink beans, torch ginger flower, chayote shoots, ikan kurau and sambal belacan.