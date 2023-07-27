Food Picks: Cooling brews, handmade pizzas and limited-edition ang ku kueh

(Clockwise from left) The limited edition Orh Nee Ang Ku Kueh and Hae Bee Hiam Ang Ku Kueh, cooking brews from Ming Tai and pizzas from Hapiha Mediterranean Fast Food. ST PHOTOS: HEDY KHOO
Hedy Khoo
STFood Online Editor
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

Ming Tai

Thirst-quenching cooling brews

If you want to drink liang teh (cooling teas) to quench your thirst in this hot weather, Ming Tai at Upper Cross Street sells a tight selection of ready-to-drink housemade traditional brews.

The medical hall, run by third-generation owner Choong Tzien Tao, has been brewing its own herbal concoctions since 1946. The recipes are handed down from Mr Choong’s grandfather, who started the business.

The mildly sweetened teas are brewed daily in small batches.

Go for the Qing Liang Xia Gu Cao ($2), which is the colour of black coffee. Xia gu cao refers to prunella spike. According to traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), it is believed to reduce heat from the liver.

For a more palatable brew, try the Qing Ri Ju Hua Cha ($2), which translates to heat-dispelling chrysanthemum tea. In TCM, chrysanthemum is said to be beneficial to the eyes too.

The Chrysanthemum tea from Ming Tai at Upper Cross Street. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

The Yang Shen Yin Hua Cha ($2.50, ginseng honeysuckle tea), has a slightly bitter edge from the ginseng. Honeysuckle is believed to have detoxifying properties.

Ginseng honeysuckle tea from Ming Tai at Upper Cross Street. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

Where: Ming Tai, 01-150/152 Block 34 Upper Cross Street
MRT: Chinatown
Open: 9am to 6pm, Mondays to Saturdays; 10am to 6pm, Sundays and public holidays. Closed on the first and 15th days of each lunar month
Tel: 6532-1307

Sedap Singapura Food Fair

Limited-edition ang ku kueh

The limited-edition Spicy Shrimp Ang Ku Kueh (left) and Orh Nee Ang Ku Kueh. PHOTOS: JI XIANG CONFECTIONERY

City Square Mall is celebrating National Day with its Sedap Singapura Food Fair, featuring 20 food and beverage brands selling snacks with local flavours.

The fair runs from Monday to Aug 6.

Must-try items are two limited-edition ang ku kueh from the iconic Ji Xiang Confectionery’s store in Victoria Street.

The Spicy Shrimp Ang Ku Kueh ($7 for two pieces) is generously packed with a tasty filling of housemade hae bee hiam that is sweet, savoury and slightly tangy from the addition of tamarind. The pastel pink skin is delicately thin and slightly chewy.

The Orh Nee Ang Ku Kueh ($7 for two pieces) makes a great snack or dessert.

While yam is not a new flavour from Ji Xiang, this iteration is an upgrade from previous versions, with an unusual coating of purple sweet potato powder mixed with desiccated coconut lending crispness to the mochi-like skin. Inspired by the Teochew orh nee dessert, the yam filling has ginkgo nut and pumpkin added to it.

Sedap Singapura Food Fair

Where: Level One Atrium, City Square Mall, 180 Kitchener Road
MRT: Farrer Park
Open: Monday to Aug 6, 10am to 10pm daily

Hapiha Mediterranean Fast Food

Handmade pizzas and dips

The Diavola Pizza at Hapiha Mediterranean Fast Food. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

Enjoy restaurant-quality pizzas and dips at hawker stall Hapiha Mediterranean Fast Food at Beauty World Centre.

Stall owner Klevis Shima, 39, does not believe in skimping when it comes to ingredients and insists on using fine Italian flour for his pizza dough, which he kneads and moulds by hand to order.

The Diavola Pizza ($10 for six-inch, $15 for nine-inch) is utterly worth ditching diet plans for.

Mr Shima uses high-grade spianata calabrese salami from Italy, which does not turn tough or chewy after cooking, even when left to cool.

This pizza works well for takeaway orders as a few minutes in a toaster oven will give you that same fresh-out-of-the-oven texture, complete with melty stretchy cheese. 

Instead of standard mozzarella, Mr Shima uses fior di latte (the flower of the milk), a type of semi-soft fresh cheese. The tomato sauce and extra virgin olive oil are also from Italy.

The San Daniele Parma Ham & Rocket Pizza ($13 for six-inch, $18 for nine-inch) features 18-month aged prosciutto, rocket leaves and generous shavings of parmesan. But this pizza is better consumed on the spot as it is not suitable for reheating.

For a quick meal on the go, the Chicken Kebab Wrap ($8) makes a hefty but healthy meal. The wrap is well packed with tender juicy slices of grilled chicken and plenty of fresh crisp lettuce, onion and tomato. Tzatziki sauce, made from Greek yogurt, cucumber and lemon juice, gives a creamy tangy lift to the filling. 

The Chicken Kebab Wrap is well packed with tender juicy slices of grilled chicken and plenty of fresh crisp lettuce, onion and tomato. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

Mr Shima makes his own pita bread too, and they are a smashing match with his housemade dips. 

My top pick is the mildly spicy and velvety Tirokafteri ($6.80 for 100g, $7.80 with pita bread), which is made from blending roasted bell peppers with Greek yogurt and feta. 

The Tirokafteri is made from blending roasted bell peppers with Greek yogurt and feta. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

Another dip to try is the chickpea and tahini-laden Hummus ($6 for 100g, $7 with pita bread), which comes topped with Italian black olives and a generous drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. A hint of cumin sets off the earthy and nutty flavours of the dip.

The Hummus comes topped with Italian black olives and a generous drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

Where: Hapiha Mediterranean Fast Food, 04-55 Beauty World Centre, 144 Upper Bukit Timah Road
MRT: Beauty World
Open: 11am to 9pm, Tuesdays to Sundays. Closed on Mondays

More On This Topic
Food Picks: Singapore Food Festival, new menus at Shang Palace and The Cliff
Food Picks: Restaurant Fiz, Kuroki and L’Arte Pizza & Focaccia

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top