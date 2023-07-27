Food Picks: Cooling brews, handmade pizzas and limited-edition ang ku kueh

Ming Tai

Thirst-quenching cooling brews

If you want to drink liang teh (cooling teas) to quench your thirst in this hot weather, Ming Tai at Upper Cross Street sells a tight selection of ready-to-drink housemade traditional brews.

The medical hall, run by third-generation owner Choong Tzien Tao, has been brewing its own herbal concoctions since 1946. The recipes are handed down from Mr Choong’s grandfather, who started the business.

The mildly sweetened teas are brewed daily in small batches.

Go for the Qing Liang Xia Gu Cao ($2), which is the colour of black coffee. Xia gu cao refers to prunella spike. According to traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), it is believed to reduce heat from the liver.

For a more palatable brew, try the Qing Ri Ju Hua Cha ($2), which translates to heat-dispelling chrysanthemum tea. In TCM, chrysanthemum is said to be beneficial to the eyes too.