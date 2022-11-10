Asian Insider: Bali handshake? | Kim's gameplan

All eyes are on an anticipated meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit in Bali next week. While neither side has confirmed the first in-person meeting of the two leaders, a Xi-Biden handshake could shape the future of Asia, writes Associate Editor Ravi Velloor.

But more consequential for the overall direction of US-China ties were Tuesday’s midterm elections. A Republican majority in either chamber of Congress would heighten Washington’s confrontational stance towards Beijing, analysts tell US correspondent Charissa Yong.

Special report: SE Asia's summit season: Will talks lead to action?

Read more: Asean should stick to founding principles in Myanmar decision, says Cambodian official