Asian Insider: Bali handshake? | Kim's gameplan

Will Xi Jinping and Joe Biden hold talks in Bali? How will the just ended US midterm elections impact Washington-Beijing ties? We explore these questions and more this week.
Bali handshake?
All eyes are on an anticipated meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit in Bali next week. While neither side has confirmed the first in-person meeting of the two leaders, a Xi-Biden handshake could shape the future of Asia, writes Associate Editor Ravi Velloor.
But more consequential for the overall direction of US-China ties were Tuesday’s midterm elections. A Republican majority in either chamber of Congress would heighten Washington’s confrontational stance towards Beijing, analysts tell US correspondent Charissa Yong.
Special report: SE Asia's summit season: Will talks lead to action?
Kim's gameplan
North Korea fired a barrage of missiles in recent days amid predictions that Pyongyang is preparing to conduct its seventh nuclear test. But why has Kim Jong Un not carried it out? The current geopolitical situation is one consideration, experts tell South Korea correspondent Chang May Choon.
Telling China's story
With the reshuffling of China's leadership, the new slate of diplomats are expected to push Beijing’s narrative of “telling the China story well” and winning the discourse war. Among them will be China's current ambassador to the US Qin Gang, who could be the country's next foreign minister, write China bureau's Benjamin Kang Lim and Tan Dawn Wei.
Race is on
The battle to rule Malaysia is heating up as parties lock horns ahead of the Nov 19 general election. For voters, economic issues remain top of their minds.
Woman power
Ms Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip became the first woman to own the Miss Universe Organisation when she bought the pageant last month. The 43-year-old transgender tells Indochina bureau chief Tan Hui Yee that she's looking for a winner who has "transformational leadership".
Meanwhile, for the first time in its 77-year history, women were allowed to compete in Thailand's kickboxing Rajadamnern Stadium last month. Read about this historic moment in Hui Yee's Letter from Bangkok.
Podcast series
This month, The Straits Times won The Best Podcast/Digital Audio Project category at the 2022 Asian Digital Media Awards for its five-part series The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia, featuring ST’s foreign correspondents. In case you missed it, here's a recap.
