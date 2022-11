Ambassador-at-Large Chan Heng Chee says she’d never before seen the United States-China relationship in such a bad place. Worse, there seemed to be no floor to a potential descent.

At the Asia Future Summit organised by The Straits Times in early November, Professor Chan, who had spent 16 years in Washington as Singapore’s envoy, recalled a time when the two had some 300 ongoing dialogues at various levels. These days, however, they do not seem to be talking at all.