New cohort of Chinese diplomats will continue to prioritise Xi’s push to ‘tell China’s story well’

Chinese Ambassador to the US Qin Gang (left) with GM president Mark Reuss at a motor show in Detroit on Sept 14, 2022. Mr Qin is the youngest of five diplomats elected to the Communist Party of China’s Central Committee. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
52 min ago
BEIJING - The new slate of diplomats who have been promoted to China’s key leadership body have whittled down the number of candidates vying to be China’s next foreign minister. And current Ambassador to the US Qin Gang who has been in the job for just over a year could be headed back to Beijing next March.

At 56, Mr Qin is the youngest of five diplomats elected to the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee at the party’s 20th national congress on Oct 22. As one of 205 full members of the Central Committee, he has essentially been promoted from a vice-minister to a rank equivalent to a Cabinet minister.

