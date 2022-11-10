Republican wins in midterm elections will further strain US-China ties: Analysts

A Republican majority in either chamber of Congress would heighten Washington’s confrontational stance towards Beijing. PHOTO: REUTERS
Charissa Yong
US Correspondent
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
WASHINGTON – Ties between the United States and China are likely to get more strained with Republicans poised to take control of the House and potentially also the Senate, said analysts on Wednesday, a day after the US midterm elections.

Even a meeting between President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, which Mr Biden said on Wednesday would take place when they attend the Group of 20 summit in Bali next week, is unlikely to significantly shift the trajectory of the relations between the two countries.

