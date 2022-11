BANGKOK – It is hard to miss millionaire Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, the new owner of the Miss Universe pageant.

Glamorous shots of her line the walls of the reception area of JKN Global Group just outside Bangkok, where she is both chief executive and majority shareholder. They are plastered all over the soap, shampoo, mouthwash and health supplements produced by her companies, which are marketed on a television network also owned by the group.