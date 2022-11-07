ST Podcasts: Discover ST’s award-winning podcast series and its Asian Insider channel

On Nov 3, The Straits Times won The Best Podcast/Digital Audio Project category at the 2022 Asian Digital Media Awards for its five-part series - The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia - featuring ST’s foreign correspondents.

The awards night was organised by the World Association of News Publishers (Wan-Ifra) and sponsored by Japanese electronics company Panasonic, and the event recognises publishers that have adopted digital media and mobile strategies in response to how people consume news and information.

ST’s Unsolved Mysteries Of South East Asia podcast series was launched earlier this year and is available on demand, via its Omny distribution channel, or popular audio apps such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

What happened to Flight MH370 after it vanished shortly after takeoff from Kuala Lumpur? Is there really a ghost ship in the Malacca Straits? Are there scientific explanations for a spate of mass hysteria incidents among schoolgirls in Malaysia’s north-eastern Kelantan state.?

These are just some of the unsolved mysteries in South-east Asia that continue to leave more questions than answers and baffle scientists and experts even today.

Recap this award-winning five-part podcast series that dives into some of the greatest unsolved mysteries in the region, examining the underlying issues that these events have exposed and how they reflect the societies

Unsolved Mysteries of South East Asia