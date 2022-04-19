Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia | The Straits Times podcast series

What happened to Flight MH370 after it vanished shortly after takeoff from Kuala Lumpur? Is there really a ghost ship in the Malacca Straits?
These are just some of the unsolved mysteries in South-east Asia that continue to leave more questions than answers and baffle scientists and experts even today.
This five-part monthly podcast series - lasting till July 2022 - dives into some of the greatest unsolved mysteries in the region, examining the underlying issues that these events have exposed and how they reflect the societies.
General Yamashita's lost gold
For decades, treasure hunters in the Philippines have searched tunnels, jungles and caves for a fabled plunder that Japanese General Tomoyuki Yamashita is believed to have hidden in the waning days of World War II. What have they discovered?
ST's correspondent Raul Dancel revisits their trails to find out why this fascination for fabulous treasures persist among Filipinos and how the recent stunning ascent of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos’ son to political prominence, is fuelling that obsession.
Disappearance of MH370
Eight years after the disappearance of MH370, experts, scientists and conspiracy theorists have continued to churn out explanations about how the plane had vanished. ST's correspondent Hazlin Hassan examines why MH370 theories persist.
Also check out ST's interactive special on MH370 where we deep dive into two key theories surrounding its disappearance here.
Follow The Unsolved Mysteries Of South-east Asia podcast series here every third Tuesday of the month till July:
Unsolved Mysteries Playlist: https://str.sg/ws76
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wsCb
Spotify: https://str.sg/wsCa
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wsCE
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg