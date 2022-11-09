Malaysia Edition: Which coalition is more popular? | Economic issues top voter concern

Shannon Teoh
Malaysia Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
29 min ago

The battle to rule Malaysia got off to a flying start last Saturday, as parties lock horns in a general election where victory and defeat are expected to be decided by fine margins. 

 

Every percentage point counts with the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) and rivals Pakatan Harapan appearing neck and neck in broad popularity polls. But former premier Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional is also putting up a strong fight in strategic areas to ensure it has a seat at the table once the dust settles from the Nov 19 vote. 

Perak, for example, will be a bellwether state that could decide whether Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim will finally end a 25-year wait to fulfil his aspiration to become Prime Minister. 

For voters, economic issues remain top of mind, and the election manifestos launched by the three main coalitions largely reflect this. 

But this hasn’t stopped the key protagonists from playing on personality politics, most commonly surrounding BN chief Zahid Hamidi's graft charges and how he could become the next prime minister if BN wins big and the charges are dismissed.

Umno vice-president and caretaker prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his supporters have repeatedly stressed that he is the coalition's stated pick to continue as premier and that there will be no interference in the judiciary. 

Economic issues are top voter concern in Malaysia

But decision on who to vote for will likely still be based on affinity to parties or candidates.

States to watch: Perak becomes microcosm for Malaysia’s fierce election battle

Election outcome here will indicate how parties perform nationwide.

Anwar received with much fanfare in Tambun but victory not certain

He needs to secure the Malay vote to win, says an analyst.

Malaysia GE2022: Govt approval rating slides as Nov 19 approaches

60 per cent of respondents said they were angry or dissatisfied with the Malaysian government.

Langkawi seat not a certainty for Mahathir in what is likely his last election

He faces a five-cornered fight at a time when visitor numbers are down and cost of living is up.

Malaysia GE2022: Mentor-protege clash tests opposition hold in Gombak

Polls will test if ex-PKR leader Azmin Ali remains influential in the ward.

TikTok a key stop on campaign trail for Malaysia GE2022 candidates

Former PM Muhyiddin Yassin and Muar MP Syed Saddiq have jumped on the TikTok bandwagon.

