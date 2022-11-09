Malaysia Edition: Which coalition is more popular? | Economic issues top voter concern

Asian Insider: Malaysian Insider helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.
The battle to rule Malaysia got off to a flying start last Saturday, as parties lock horns in a general election where victory and defeat are expected to be decided by fine margins.
Every percentage point counts with the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) and rivals Pakatan Harapan appearing neck and neck in broad popularity polls. But former premier Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional is also putting up a strong fight in strategic areas to ensure it has a seat at the table once the dust settles from the Nov 19 vote.
Perak, for example, will be a bellwether state that could decide whether Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim will finally end a 25-year wait to fulfil his aspiration to become Prime Minister.
For voters, economic issues remain top of mind, and the election manifestos launched by the three main coalitions largely reflect this.
But this hasn’t stopped the key protagonists from playing on personality politics, most commonly surrounding BN chief Zahid Hamidi's graft charges and how he could become the next prime minister if BN wins big and the charges are dismissed.
Umno vice-president and caretaker prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his supporters have repeatedly stressed that he is the coalition's stated pick to continue as premier and that there will be no interference in the judiciary.
