Asean should stick to founding principles in Myanmar decision, says senior Cambodian official

PHNOM PENH - Asean members should not deviate from the bloc’s founding principles in their haste to find solutions to Myanmar’s political crisis, said senior Cambodian foreign affairs official Kung Phoak.

“It is important we do not overstretch our interpretations of what we can do and what we cannot do with the Asean charter,” he told the Straits Times in an exclusive interview ahead of the Asean Summit on Friday in Phnom Penh, where leaders will decide to what action to take on Myanmar.

Dr Kung Phoak, a Secretary of State in Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, also heads the office of Asean special envoy to Myanmar, Mr Prak Sokhonn.

The latter, who is also Cambodia’s foreign minister, visited Myanmar twice in 2022 to try to persuade key parties in the political conflict to cease violence and pursue dialogue.

Limited progress has been made on Asean’s “five-point consensus” to end the turmoil in Myanmar triggered by a February 2021 military coup. With political violence escalating and armed resistance to the junta growing, there is little appetite for dialogue. Some critics of the junta have even called for Myanmar to be suspended from the bloc.

Asean currently shuts Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing and his foreign minister Wunna Maung Lwin out of its top-level summits by extending an invitation only to a “non-political representative” from Myanmar to these meetings. The junta, in turn, alleges that this goes against Asean’s long-held principles of consensus and non-interference in member states’ internal affairs.

In a special meeting held in Jakarta on Oct 27, Asean foreign ministers stood by this blueprint. But Indonesia, which will take over from Cambodia in 2023 as Asean chair, has signalled it may push for a tougher stance, as well as engagement with Myanmar’s National Unity Government that is vying with the junta for international legitimacy.

On Nov 3, Indonesia foreign minister Retno Marsudi laid the blame for stalled progress squarely on the Myanmar junta.

Noting the long-term nature of this crisis and different member states’ position on the issue, Dr Kung Phoak said that Asean should stick to its founding principles, which leans heavily on consensus.

“The more we deviate from this, the more it becomes difficult. Of course, some of our colleagues would want to find quick solutions to the problems in Myanmar… but it is a long process,” he said.

He noted solemnly that some people have joked that the Myanmar crisis would prevail even by the time Cambodia takes on Asean chairmanship again. “They think of it as a joke, but it is not an impossibility,” he added.

Chairmanship of the bloc is rotated annually among its 10 members in alphabetical order.

Asean therefore needs to take a long-term view of the crisis and act in a coherent manner, he said.

“Changing what we are doing or the guiding principles that we have may not lead us to the solutions anyway – not in the next few months. If that’s the case, then it’s important that we remain consistent when it comes to how we have been doing our jobs or the ways that Asean has been conducting itself over the past decades.”