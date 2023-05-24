2024 US presidential election: Who is in, who is out and who is still thinking about it

WASHINGTON - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will announce on Wednesday he is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, joining former president Donald Trump in a growing list of Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic President Joe Biden.

Here is a list of declared candidates and other potential 2024 hopefuls in both the Democratic and Republican parties.

Joe Biden

Mr Biden, 80, already the oldest US president ever, will have to convince voters he has the stamina for another four years in the White House, amid voter concerns about his age and his poor approval ratings.

Mr Biden allies say he is running because he feels he is the only Democratic candidate who can defeat Trump. In announcing his candidacy, he declared it was his job to defend American democracy. He does not face a serious threat from a Democratic challenger.

Donald Trump

Trump, 76, announced his election campaign last November as he faced some of the loudest criticism yet from within his Republican Party over his support for far-right candidates who were defeated in the midterm elections.

Like Mr Biden, he remains unpopular with great swaths of the electorate.

But he has retained a firm grip on his base and strengthened his standing in polls after he was indicted by New York prosecutors in connection with an alleged hush money payment to a porn star. Trump is the front-runner in the Republican race.

Ron DeSantis

The Florida governor has styled himself as Trump but without the drama that surrounds the former president.

Mr DeSantis, 44, who ranks second to Trump in most polls, has signed bills imposing new restrictions on abortion and further loosening gun laws, positions that may help him in the Republican primaries but would likely hurt him among independent and more moderate voters in the general election.

His battle with Walt Disney Co over its Florida theme park has unnerved some donors, as has his mixed messaging on continued US support for Ukraine and reluctance to respond aggressively, so far, to Trump’s attacks.