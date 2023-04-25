‘Let’s finish this job’: US President Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024

“When I ran for president four years ago, I said we’re in a battle for the soul of America, and we still are,” Mr Biden said. “This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for re-election.

“Let’s finish this job. I know we can.”

Mr Biden described Republican platforms as threats to American freedom, vowing to fight efforts to limit women’s healthcare, cut Social Security and ban books, while blasting “Maga extremists”.

Maga is the acronym for the “Make America Great Again” political slogan of Trump, who may well be Mr Biden’s Republican opponent in the November 2024 election.

The Republican Party reacted to Mr Biden’s announcement by calling him “out of touch”.

“Biden is so out of touch that after creating crisis after crisis, he thinks he deserves another four years,” the Republican National Committee said in a statement.

“If voters let Biden ‘finish the job’, inflation will continue to skyrocket, crime rates will rise, more fentanyl will cross our open borders, children will continue to be left behind, and American families will be worse off.”

In the two years since he took over from Trump, Mr Biden won Congress’ approval for billions of dollars in federal funds to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic and for new infrastructure.

He also oversaw the lowest levels of unemployment since 1969, although a 40-year high in inflation has marred his economic record.

Mr Biden’s age makes his re-election bid a historic and risky gamble for the Democratic Party, which faces a tough election map to hold the Senate in 2024 and is the minority in the House of Representatives now.

Mr Biden’s approval ratings were stuck at just 39 per cent in a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on April 19.

There are steep concerns about his age among some Americans.

Mr Biden would be 86 by the end of a prospective second term, almost a decade higher than the average US male’s life expectancy.