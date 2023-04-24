US President Biden expected to shrug off polls, age doubts to announce re-election bid

WASHINGTON – After months of teasing, US President Joe Biden is expected finally to announce his bid for a second term on Tuesday.

That move would defy lukewarm polls and, at 80, boldly push what were once considered age boundaries for one of the planet’s most stressful jobs.

Neither the White House, the Democratic Party nor the President himself has confirmed that he will announce.

But multiple US media reports, citing unnamed sources, say the move will come on early Tuesday in a video address.

This would fall exactly four years after Mr Biden announced his candidacy for the 2020 election in which he defeated Donald Trump.

That too was made in the low-key format of a video, as was Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign announcement.

By contrast, Trump formally launched his bid for a second term in 2019 at one of his signature rallies.

The 76-year-old Republican has also already announced his bid for a 2024 comeback and is the strong front runner to be his party’s nominee.

This is despite having been criminally indicted and remaining under multiple other investigations on serious allegations.

Mr Biden’s Tuesday schedule currently features an address on the economy at a Washington hotel conference room.

While not a campaign event, the scheduled theme – “how his investing in America agenda is bringing manufacturing back, rebuilding the middle class, and creating good-paying union jobs” – is clearly set to be at the heart of the Democrat’s 2024 message.

In the evening, Mr Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit Washington’s Korean War Memorial, along with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife, Ms Kim Keon-hee, as they kick off a state visit – and give Mr Biden an opportunity to highlight his foreign policy record.

Low enthusiasm

History shows that as the incumbent, Mr Biden would have an immediate advantage.

Trump, dragged down by his management of the Covid-19 pandemic and fears among Democrats that he was a threat to democracy, was the first sitting president in three decades to lose re-election.

Mr Biden is also presiding over a powerful post-pandemic economic revival – usually a key factor in deciding presidential elections.