What Trump’s many legal troubles mean for his 2024 campaign

WASHINGTON – Former president Donald Trump embarked on another White House run while facing a slew of legal troubles, which thus far have produced a felony indictment and, most recently, a jury’s verdict that he is civilly liable for sexually assaulting a woman.

The cases could bring further distractions and produce more unflattering revelations – not to mention adverse verdicts – that no presidential candidate would welcome.

Trump is no normal politician, though, and the legal scrutiny could feed his preferred narrative that he is being unfairly targeted by the current Democratic administration and a “deep state” bureaucracy.

What was Trump indicted for?

Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office.

He stands accused of concealing payments on the eve of the 2016 election to pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels, intended to keep her from going public with her allegations of a sexual encounter with Trump.

The case asserts that records of the Trump Organization were falsified as part of a scheme to violate election laws.

Trump denies the affair and pleaded not guilty on April 4, the day the indictment was unsealed.

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, a key player in the alleged scheme, admitted he facilitated payments and was reimbursed by the Trump Organization for advancing the money to Ms Daniels.

Cohen pleaded guilty to federal campaign finance charges and other violations in 2018 and was sentenced to three years in prison. Cohen implicated Trump in his plea – which referred to Trump as “Individual-1”.

What’s the status of other possible criminal prosecutions?