Donald Trump announces 2024 run for president

PALM BEACH - Mr Donald Trump made official what he’s been teasing for months: He’s making another White House bid in 2024, defying calls from key party leaders and donors for the GOP to move on from the former president after devastating losses in last week’s midterms.

Mr Trump filed federal paperwork to declare that he’s running again ahead of a speech Tuesday night, where hundreds of his supporters gathered in the gilded ballroom at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, becoming first major contender from either party to formally declare.

Mr Trump’s announcement follows a disappointing showing in last week’s midterm congressional elections that many Republicans blame on him.

Hours before the speech, supporters began filling a ballroom decorated with several chandeliers and lined with dozens of American flags.

The unusually early launch may well be aimed at fending off potential challengers for the party’s nomination in 2024, including rising star Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, 44, and Mr Trump’s own former vice-president Mike Pence, 63.

It comes as Republicans closed in on the 218 seats they need to take a majority in the 435-seat House of Representatives.

Sources close to Mr Trump, 76, said he planned to push ahead despite mixed results from his endorsements this year, with losses by celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and Mr Don Bolduc in New Hampshire contributing to Republicans’ failure to win a majority in the US Senate.

Another Trump-picked candidate, former football star Herschel Walker, was forced into a Dec 6 runoff in his Georgia race against Democratic US Senator Raphael Warnock. That has raised some concerns that Mr Trump’s announcement could, again, hurt the party’s chances in a Georgia runoff, similar to the January 2021 runoff that gave Democrats their current majority.

Multiple Trump-aligned candidates who ran on platforms focused on his false claims of widespread election fraud were also defeated.

Conservative columnist Marc Thiessen urged him not to run again.

“That should be a wake-up call for Trump. He cannot win the presidency with his base alone,” Mr Thiessen wrote in a Washington Post column. “His conduct since losing office has made him unelectable.”

Mr Jason Miller, a Trump adviser, said the former president will urge his supporters to back Mr Walker in a speech that he described as “forward looking”.

Mr Trump decided to make his announcement now to provide some excitement for Republicans, Mr Miller said.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll taken before the midterm elections showed that 53 per cent of Americans and almost one in four Republicans view Mr Trump unfavourably. The poll showed a similar number of Americans viewing President Joe Biden unfavourably.