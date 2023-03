WASHINGTON ⁠– What stood out the most about the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) earlier this month, once considered a mandatory stop for Republican stars embarking on presidential runs, were the absences.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former vice-president Mike Pence and other likely contenders skipped the gathering, which was dominated by former president Donald Trump and allies of his who have espoused conspiracy theories and false claims of election rigging.