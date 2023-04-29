Trump rival Ron DeSantis eyes June for 2024 campaign launch, already under fire

WASHINGTON – Ron DeSantis is eyeing the first two weeks of June to formally jump into the 2024 presidential race, according to people familiar with the deliberations, as his long-expected bid shows signs of sputtering before its official launch.

Advisers are considering a campaign kick-off in the Florida governor’s hometown of Dunedin – or in Ohio or Pennsylvania, swing states where he has family ties, according to the people.

The timing of the formal announcement is critical with Mr DeSantis’ poll numbers falling and donors losing confidence that he is the best Republican candidate.

Polls show Mr DeSantis and former president Donald Trump as the GOP frontrunners. Mr Trump has relentlessly attacked him in recent weeks, aiming to deliver an early knockout blow, and sowing doubts about whether Mr DeSantis can win the primary.

“Good governor,” billionaire New York donor John Catsimatidis told Bloomberg News. “Lacks the skills to be president.”

Mr Catsimatidis previously said he ruled out supporting Mr DeSantis because he did not return phone calls.

“I think he should stay governor,” said Florida US Representative Matt Gaetz, who was close to Mr DeSantis but now backs Mr Trump. “If I got to pick a brain surgeon, I’m choosing the one with a lot of experience over the one with a lot of promise.”

In Mr DeSantis’ insular, tight-knit world, there are signs the team is organising despite the setbacks.

Never Back Down, the super PAC supporting Mr DeSantis, recently added former Nevada attorney-general Adam Laxalt, one of the governor’s closest friends, as chair.

Mr DeSantis advisers said the move, first reported by Semafor, was long-planned. The two roomed together during naval officer training and have supported each another’s political careers. Mr Laxalt didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Fundraiser Heather Barker, one of DeSantis’ longest serving advisers, also recently moved to the super PAC. The group said it has raised US$30 million (S$40 million) so far but US$20 million came from a single donor, showing a lack of broad financial support.

A DeSantis spokesman declined to comment.

Rigid timeline

Mr DeSantis used the release of his memoir in February to deliver speeches and book talks, including in early voting states Iowa and New Hampshire. And he just completed a tour of Japan, South Korea and Israel intended to burnish his foreign policy credentials.

But he has long intended to formally announce once the Florida legislature wraps up the first week of May. The goal has been to pass conservative agenda items on guns, abortion and ESG investing that Mr DeSantis can later tout on the campaign trail.

The governor and his aides believe sticking to their plans, settled on months ago, will allow them to avoid being distracted by Mr Trump or the daily news cycle.

Critics argue the approach has prevented Mr DeSantis from being politically nimble as his polling dropped and Mr Trump attacked his record. The DeSantis team often comes across as surprised to see Mr Trump locking up support among GOP lawmakers and others in early voting states.