Storming of US Capitol: Timeline of key events

WASHINGTON - The US Capitol saw scenes of chaos on Wednesday (Jan 6) as pro-Trump protesters broke into the historic building, forcing Congress to temporarily suspend a debate on Republicans’ attempts to overturn the electoral victory of US President-elect Joe Biden.

Here's a timeline of events leading up to the storming of the Capitol. All times stated are in Eastern Daylight Time, which is 13 hours behind Singapore.

At around 2am EDT: The Associated Press calls one Georgia Senate run-off race for Reverend Raphael Warnock, a Democrat who defeated Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler. Fellow Democrat Senate candidate Jon Ossoff has a slight lead over his Republican rival David Perdue at this point.

Around noon Wednesday EDT: US President Donald Trump takes the stage at the pro-Trump rally in front of the White House. He speaks for about an hour and encourages protesters to march on the Capitol.

A pro-Trump mob starts to mass outside Congress.



Supporters of US President Donald Trump in front of the Capitol in Washington on Jan 6, 2021.



1pm: Congress starts joint session, presided over by US Vice-President Mike Pence, debating states' Electoral College voting results. Congress members clear Alabama and Alaska before going to debate Arizona's results. They are in the midst of Arizona's results when the storming happens.

At around 2pm: Mob storms the Capitol. Protesters wearing "Make America Great Again" apparel and carrying Confederate flags make their way up the exterior steps of the Capitol. They begin pushing through barricades.

Lawmakers, staff and members of the press shelter in the chambers and offices at first, before some are moved to a more secure location. A woman is reportedly shot inside the building.

3.13pm: Mr Trump tweets.

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

3.31pm: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announces citywide curfew, from 6pm to 6am.

At around 4pm: US President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation.

4.16pm: The Associated Press calls race for Mr Ossoff.

BREAKING: Democrat Jon Ossoff wins election to U.S. Senate from Georgia, beating incumbent Sen. David Perdue. #APracecall at 4:16 p.m. EST. #GAelection https://t.co/lGfinjTqT4 — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) January 6, 2021

5.40pm: There is an announcement that the Capital complex is secure.

Twitter announces that it will suspend Mr Trump's tweets for 12 hours. Facebook also announces it will block Mr Trump's page from posting for 24 hours.

Just past 8pm: Debate resumes in Senate.

Around 9pm: Debate resumes in the House.



The United States Congress reconvening in the House Chamber in the US Capitol in Washington on Jan 6, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS



Around 10pm: Senate votes to reject Republican objection to Arizona electoral votes.

11.13pm: House votes to reject Republican objection to Arizona electoral votes.